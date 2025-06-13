Putin Condemns Israeli Strikes On Iran, Says Ready To Mediate

MENAFN - Jordan Times) MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel's wave of strikes on Iran, the Kremlin said Friday, following separate phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Russia and Iran have deepened their military ties amid Moscow's offensive on Ukraine, threatening its efforts to maintain warm relations with all major players in the Middle East.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia condemns Israel's actions, which violate the UN Charter and international law," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

He also told Netanyahu of his "readiness to provide mediation services in order to prevent further escalation of tensions".

The Kremlin added that Russia was committed to "resolving the current situation, which is fraught with the most disastrous consequences for the entire region".

Earlier Friday, Russia had condemned Israeli strikes on Moscow's ally Iran.

"Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, peaceful cities and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable," said a Russian foreign ministry statement, calling the strikes "atrocities".

Putin and other top Russian officials have also condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, though has so far managed to maintain working relations with Israel.

The Kremlin earlier this week defended Iran's right to develop a "peaceful" nuclear energy programme.

It said the overnight strikes were "especially cynical" amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme.

Moscow reiterated that the Iranian nuclear issue could only be settled diplomatically and called on both sides to show restraint.