European Markets Suffer Weekly Losses Amid Geopolitical Tensions

p-AMMAN - European stock markets closed "sharply" lower on Friday, suffering weekly losses, amid a state of caution dominating global markets following the Israeli attacks on Iran, prompting investors to turn to safe-haven assets.

The STOXX Europe 600 index closed down 0.98 per cent, marking its fifth straight session of losses, putting it on track for weekly losses, according to Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC).

All sectors, except oil and gas, were in the redcategory, with TRAVEL+ LEISURE CO stocks leading losses down 2.6 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The German DAX index has "sharply" declined to 1.14 per cent, while the French CAC index fell to 1.4 per cent.

London's FTSE 100 index, retreating from a recent high record, slipped to 0.39 per cent.