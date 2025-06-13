U.S. Postal Service Releases Dog Bite National Rankings
|
2024 Dog Bite/Dog Incident Data
|
|
CITY
|
# of DOG
|
Top 20
|
1
|
LOS ANGELES, California
|
77
|
1
|
2
|
HOUSTON, Texas
|
65
|
2
|
3
|
CHICAGO, Illinois
|
57
|
3
|
4
|
ST. LOUIS, Missouri
|
47
|
4
|
5
|
CINCINNATI, Ohio
|
44
|
5
|
6
|
DALLAS, Texas
|
43
|
6
|
7
|
KANSAS CITY, Missouri
|
40
|
7
|
8
|
CLEVELAND, Ohio
|
40
|
7
|
9
|
SAN DIEGO, California
|
35
|
8
|
10
|
DENVER, Colorado
|
34
|
9
|
11
|
SAN ANTONIO, Texas
|
32
|
10
|
12
|
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania
|
32
|
10
|
13
|
DETROIT, Michigan
|
32
|
10
|
14
|
COLUMBUS, Ohio
|
32
|
10
|
15
|
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota
|
30
|
11
|
16
|
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana
|
26
|
12
|
17
|
PHOENIX, Arizona
|
25
|
13
|
18
|
MEMPHIS, Tennessee
|
25
|
13
|
19
|
OMAHA, Nebraska
|
24
|
14
|
20
|
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky
|
24
|
14
|
21
|
ROCHESTER, New York
|
23
|
15
|
22
|
TOLEDO, Ohio
|
21
|
16
|
23
|
SACRAMENTO, California
|
21
|
16
|
24
|
EL PASO, Texas
|
21
|
16
|
25
|
SAN FRANCISCO, California
|
20
|
17
|
26
|
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma
|
20
|
17
|
27
|
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin
|
20
|
17
|
28
|
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico
|
20
|
17
|
29
|
STOCKTON, California
|
18
|
18
|
30
|
OAKLAND, California
|
18
|
18
|
31
|
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio
|
17
|
19
|
32
|
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah
|
17
|
19
|
33
|
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania
|
17
|
19
|
34
|
MIAMI, Florida
|
17
|
19
|
35
|
DES MOINES, Iowa
|
17
|
19
|
36
|
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida
|
15
|
20
|
37
|
FORT WORTH, Texas
|
15
|
20
|
38
|
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama
|
15
|
20
Here are the 10 states with the greatest number of dog bite incidents:
|
2024 Dog Bite/Dog Incident Data
|
|
STATE
|
# of DOG
|
Top 10
|
1
|
California
|
701
|
1
|
2
|
Texas
|
438
|
2
|
3
|
Ohio
|
350
|
3
|
4
|
Illinois
|
344
|
4
|
5
|
New York
|
322
|
5
|
6
|
Pennsylvania
|
316
|
6
|
7
|
Michigan
|
231
|
7
|
8
|
Florida
|
210
|
8
|
9
|
Missouri
|
207
|
9
|
10
|
North Carolina
|
169
|
10
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Contact: David P. Coleman
(c) 202-425-1476
[email protected]
