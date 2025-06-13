94,000 Naturalized Costa Ricans Will Be Eligible To Vote In 2026
Of the total number of voters, 53,792 are women and 40,741 are men. These new citizens achieved their right to vote by completing at least 12 months from obtaining their naturalization certificate, as established by Article 94 of the Political Constitution.San José leads in the number of naturalized voters
The majority of naturalized voters reside in the province of San José, with 41,924 registered voters, followed by Alajuela (15,266) and Heredia (11,428). In total, naturalized voters represent 2.55% of the national electoral roll, which as of April 30 counted 3,699,658 eligible voters.Nicaraguans and Colombians are the most numerous
The TSE identified naturalized voters from 140 different nationalities. The main ones are:
Nicaraguan: 53,045
Colombian: 10,625
Salvadoran: 5,086
Venezuelan: 3,056
Panamanian: 2,553
Cuban: 2,509
Peruvian: 2,194
Chinese: 2,124
Also included are people born in the Dominican Republic, the United States, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Chile, Taiwan, Spain, Ecuador, Argentina, and Italy, among other countries.Closing of the Electoral Roll January 31, 2025, was the deadline for those who obtained nationality to be included in the 2026 roll. People who already have their naturalization card but have not yet applied for their ID have until September 30 to do so and thus guarantee their right to vote.->
