Gold Wave Analysis 13 June 2025

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

– Gold recently broke resistance level 3400.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 3500.00

Gold recently broke the resistance level 3400.00 coinciding with the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from April.

The breakup of the resistance level 3400.00 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the middle of May.

Gold can be expected to rise to the next major resistance level 3500.00 (former monthly high from April. which stopped the previous impulse wave (3)).