403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MES Marks World Environment Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School marked World Environment Day with a series of activities aimed at promoting awareness and sustainable practices.
The highlight of the celebration was the initiative under the slogan, 'Each One, Plant One'. Students brought saplings and indoor plants to school. In the Kindergarten, the celebration began with a warm-up session, followed by an action song 'Heal the World.'
A colourful ramp walk featured students dressed as various green objects and animals, each carrying a message about the importance of saving nature. Students also performed dances. Teachers led interactive discussions about key environmental habits like keeping surroundings clean, saving water, and reducing waste. A special seed-sowing activity provided a hands-on experience for the young students, teaching them how small actions can lead to significant changes on Earth.
The celebrations in the Boys' and Girls' sections included a cleanliness drive across Classes V to XII. A home garden video presentation contest saw students of Classes VI to VIII showcasing their home gardens in a one-minute video.
The initiative aimed to promote gardening as a hobby and to encourage students to connect with nature at home.
The Guides unit organised a series of activities under the theme 'Our Land, Our Future.' The celebration began with a clean-up drive across the campus. An awareness video was played in the classrooms of the Junior section. Children expressed their thoughts and understanding of environmental conservation through an assembly. Head boy Jonah and Bulbul captain Ayra spoke. Campus Care Force (CCF) captain Aditya Prashanth spoke about the importance of Environment Day.
Commending the students for their active participation, principal Dr Hameeda Kadar emphasised the need for environmental action and urged them to continue adopting eco-friendly habits in daily life. The campaign was led by members of the CCF and Scouts, and was co-ordinated by CCF in-charge Jency George, co-ordinators Radhika Rajan, Pradnya Pande, Scouts, Guides and Cubs & Bulbuls in-charge Rajesh K S, Asha V Nair, Fency, event managers Sreejith K N, Nazanin Salim Nadaf, Rassia Hamza as well as Anwar K and Semeer H.
The highlight of the celebration was the initiative under the slogan, 'Each One, Plant One'. Students brought saplings and indoor plants to school. In the Kindergarten, the celebration began with a warm-up session, followed by an action song 'Heal the World.'
A colourful ramp walk featured students dressed as various green objects and animals, each carrying a message about the importance of saving nature. Students also performed dances. Teachers led interactive discussions about key environmental habits like keeping surroundings clean, saving water, and reducing waste. A special seed-sowing activity provided a hands-on experience for the young students, teaching them how small actions can lead to significant changes on Earth.
The celebrations in the Boys' and Girls' sections included a cleanliness drive across Classes V to XII. A home garden video presentation contest saw students of Classes VI to VIII showcasing their home gardens in a one-minute video.
The initiative aimed to promote gardening as a hobby and to encourage students to connect with nature at home.
The Guides unit organised a series of activities under the theme 'Our Land, Our Future.' The celebration began with a clean-up drive across the campus. An awareness video was played in the classrooms of the Junior section. Children expressed their thoughts and understanding of environmental conservation through an assembly. Head boy Jonah and Bulbul captain Ayra spoke. Campus Care Force (CCF) captain Aditya Prashanth spoke about the importance of Environment Day.
Commending the students for their active participation, principal Dr Hameeda Kadar emphasised the need for environmental action and urged them to continue adopting eco-friendly habits in daily life. The campaign was led by members of the CCF and Scouts, and was co-ordinated by CCF in-charge Jency George, co-ordinators Radhika Rajan, Pradnya Pande, Scouts, Guides and Cubs & Bulbuls in-charge Rajesh K S, Asha V Nair, Fency, event managers Sreejith K N, Nazanin Salim Nadaf, Rassia Hamza as well as Anwar K and Semeer H.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment