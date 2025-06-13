Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Reserve Board Announces That Results From Its Annual Bank Stress Test Will Be Released On Friday, June 27, At 4:30 P.M. EDT

Federal Reserve Board Announces That Results From Its Annual Bank Stress Test Will Be Released On Friday, June 27, At 4:30 P.M. EDT


2025-06-13 11:00:45
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that results from its annual bank stress test will be released on Friday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Additionally, today the Board published its annual stress test methodology document, which provides details about the models used in the stress test.

The Board's stress test is one tool used to measure whether banks have adequate capital to absorb losses so that they can lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession. It evaluates banks' resilience by estimating losses, net revenue, and capital levels-which provide a cushion against losses-under a hypothetical recession scenario.

This year, 22 large banks were subject to the Board's stress test. The scenario includes a severe global recession with heightened stress in both commercial and residential real estate markets, as well as in corporate debt markets.

Additional information can be found here .

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN13062025007934016983ID1109672627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search