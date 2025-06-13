SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 3 Of Lord's Showdown

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) South Africa dominated Day 3 of the WTC Final, ending at 213/2, needing 69 runs to win. Markram's century and Bavuma's gritty fifty, despite injury, put them on the brink of their first WTC title, leaving Australia searching for breakthroughs.

The third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia was defined by resilience and a stunning turnaround, as the Proteas clawed their way back to a commanding position at Lord's.

Aiden Markram (102*) and Temba Bavuma (65*) steered South Africa to the brink of winning their maiden WTC title as the duo guided the first–time finalists to 213/2 in 56 overs and needed just 69 runs to chase down the 282-run target, ending Day 3 with momentum firmly in their favour and Australia searching for a breakthrough in a penultimate day of the title clash.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 key takeaways from Day 3 of the Lord's showdown.

Mitchell Starc displayed his resilience and grit to hold the fort for Australia in the morning session of Day 3 to extend their first innings lead to beyond 250 runs. The defending champions were 144/8 and had a 218-run lead at the beginning of Day 3 before Starc played a gritty innings of 58 off 136 balls and a crucial 59-run stand for the 10th wicket with Josh Hazlewood, who contributed with 17 off 23 balls to guide Australia not only to a total of 207 but also a 281-run lead to set 282-run target for South Africa to chase. Starc became the first-ever batter number nine to 10 to score a fifty in the ICC knockout tournament.

Aiden Markram led South Africa's run chase with a brilliant century under pressure to keep South Africa in the contest. The opener played an unbeaten innings of 102 off 159 balls, showcasing immense composure, timing, and shot selection to become the first ever South African player and the overall 16th to register a century in the ICC tournament final. After South Africa were reduced to 70/2 after Wiaan Mulder's dismissal, Markram seized control of the second innings and frustrated the Australian bowling attack with his disciplined shot selection and ability to rotate strike, anchoring the Proteas' fightback in their run chase that could define his career.

Temba Bavuma was battling with a hamstring injury throughout the third session of Day 3. Still, he stood resolute at the crease, displaying his determination, mental and physical toughness to support Aiden Markram in a crucial 143-run partnership for the third wicket to keep the Proteas in the hunt for the maiden WTC title. South African skipper reached his 25th Test fifty and played a valiant unbeaten innings of 65 off 121 balls, grinding through visible discomfort on his hamstring, refusing a runner, and put up a spirited performance with the bat while exemplifying a determined leader to take his team through the finish at Lord's.

Australia's bowling attack lacked firepower to pressure on South African batting line-up despite setting a challenging 282-run target for the first-time finalist to chase on a fiery track. After Mitchell Starc picked two wickets of Ryan Rickelton (6) and Wiaan Mulder (27) and reduced Proteas to 70/2, the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood failed to capitalize on the early breakthroughs, as Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma dug in with a resilient partnership that blunted Australia's pace threat and tilted the momentum towards South Africa in a thrilling final. Starc had a chance to dismiss Bavuma, but Steve Smith dropped his catch at slip and injured himself in the process, allowing the Proteas captain to carry on with his innings and frustrate Aussies, as the missed opportunity proved costly in the context of a gripping contest.

Needing just 69 runs and 8 wickets in hand, South Africa face a historic opportunity to win their first-ever ICC title in Test, along with ending their 27-year drought of lifting an ICC trophy. The last time South Africa cinched an ICC title was in 1998, when they won the Champions Trophy (then ICC Knockout) by defeating West Indies in the final. With the pitch still playing true and two settled batters, Day 4 promises a nail-biting finish as South Africa and Australia gear up for a penultimate day battle of nerves, where history beckons the Proteas and redemption fuels the Aussies in the World Test Championship climax.