Earthquake Today: Strong Tremors Of Magnitude 6.1 Jolt Kuril Islands

MENAFN - Live Mint) Earthquake today: Strong tremors of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Kuril Islands on June 14, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The seismic activity was felt in the Russian Far East at 12:05 AM.

Taking to X, the NCS stated,“EQ of M: 6.1, On: 14/06/2025 00:05:11 IST, Lat: 46.01 N, Long: 153.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kuril Islands.”

According to the NCS, the quake took place at a depth of 10km. However, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the quake at 12 km depth, equal to 7.46 miles. As per EMSC, the seismic activity measured 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

Notably, the seismic activity occurred due to deformation of the overriding North America plate and associated microplates. The Kuril-Kamchatka Arc is considered to be one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

It is important to note that the Kuril-Kamchatka region often witnesses large earthquakes - greater than 7 magnitude earthquakes and great earthquakes - greater than 8 magnitude. Nearly, 133 large and 12 great earthquakes have occurred along the arc in the 114 years since 1900. These strong earthquakes often trigger devastating tsunamis.

Most large earthquakes along the Kuril-Kamchatka Arc occur at shallow or intermediate depths with the most significant of deep-focus earthquake to date being the May 24, 2013 M 8.3 event. This largest deep-focus earthquake on record occurred beneath the Sea of Okhotsk, ANI reported.

Earthquakes on June 13

A day before, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude struck Bhutan at 10:42 PM. The NCS said,“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/06/2025 20:42:36 IST, Lat: 27.14 N, Long: 89.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bhutan.” The Bhutan quake was followed by another quake in Southeast Asia.

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck Myanmar at 11:02 PM. The NCS in a post on X said,“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/06/2025 23:02:29 IST, Lat: 23.30 N, Long: 93.52 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar.”