Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BJP Leader Says Air India Plane That Crashed Lacked Proper Maintenance: 'Seats Were Damaged, GPS Was Not Working'

2025-06-13 10:09:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A BJP leader, who claimed to have travelled in the same Air India plane days before it crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said on Friday the plane“did not seem to have proper maintenance.”

He claimed the GPS on the plane was not working and the seats were not in proper condition.

