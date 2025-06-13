403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alliance University Launches India's First Multilingual And Transdisciplinary 2-Year MA In Creative Writing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai | 13 June 2025: Alliance University, South India's first UGC-recognized private university, has launched India's first multilingual and transdisciplinary MA in Creative Writing. This two-year program blends literary depth with practical writing skills to prepare students for diverse genres and industries. With electives in Kannada and Hindi literature and a strong focus on translation, students will engage with vernacular and world literature, encouraging cross-cultural understanding and creative expression.
Unlike traditional MA English programs that focus on literary criticism and canonical texts, Alliance University's MA in Creative Writing is a transdisciplinary, creation-focused program. Open to individuals from all academic and professional backgrounds, it requires no prior experience in literature or writing. The course encourages exploration across fiction, poetry, non-fiction, scriptwriting, brand storytelling, content creation, science writing and comic design. It focuses on fostering imagination, clarity and originality while building a strong foundation in literary technique.
Dr. Liju Jacob Kuriakose, Assistant Dean and Head of the Department of Language and Literature at Alliance University, said:“With this programme, we are building a creative ecosystem that nurtures the writer not just as an artist but as a contemporary communicator. Whether you want to author a novel, write a podcast series, or shape public narratives through compelling storytelling, this course gives you the foundation, the craft, and the community to do it.”
One of the most distinctive aspects of the programme is its emphasis on hands-on, immersive learning. Students participate in intensive writing workshops conducted by celebrated authors, poets, and screenwriters from India and abroad. They also gain real-world experience by organizing the Alliance Literary Festival, India's largest university-led literary event, and by producing podcast and video content for the university's YouTube channel, Cosmopolis. In addition, students conceptualize, edit, and publish the university's in-house literary magazine and research journal.
“At Alliance, we believe creative writing is no longer a niche discipline. It is a modern necessity,” said Dr. Ravi Chakraborty, Program Director of the MA in Creative Writing.“From novels to newsletters, from poetry to product storytelling, the ability to craft compelling narratives lies at the heart of meaningful communication. This program is for anyone who wants to master that craft and apply it across a wide range of industries.”
The programme curriculum is dynamic and continually evolving, shaped by feedback from students, faculty, and industry professionals. It includes practical training in digital content creation, marketing communications, and storytelling for new media platforms. Through a combination of mentorship, community engagement, and project-based learning, the programme prepares students for careers in publishing, media, content strategy, advertising, creative arts, and academia.
Graduates of the MA in Creative Writing will be well-equipped for careers in publishing, journalism, screenwriting, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, content strategy, media production, arts programming, and academia. The programme also provides a strong foundation for those pursuing authorship, independent storytelling projects, or advanced research in literature and media. With internship and placement opportunities through the university's industry network, students receive career support aligned with their creative and professional aspirations.
The MA in Creative Writing is a two-year, four-semester programme. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks and must have studied English as a compulsory subject. A relaxation of 5 percent in marks is offered to candidates from SC and ST categories in accordance with UGC norms.
Key features of the programme include ease of entry for students and professionals from non-literary backgrounds, immersive learning through participation in Bengaluru's vibrant creative economy, structured exposure to publishers, editors, and established writers, and hands-on workshops with award-winning practitioners from literature, film, and media. The programme also offers guided mentorship for developing book-length projects from conception to publication and provides flexible academic pathways, including a diploma exit option.
Applications for the MA in Creative Writing are now open, the last date to apply is 30th June 2025.
About Alliance University:
Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private university, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and quality education. The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing schools in various verticals like Business, Advanced Computing, Applied Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, Economics, Film and Media Studies, Science, Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Performing, Visual and Creative Arts and Innovation and Entrepreneurship that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes.
Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, "A World of Opportunities," reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.
Unlike traditional MA English programs that focus on literary criticism and canonical texts, Alliance University's MA in Creative Writing is a transdisciplinary, creation-focused program. Open to individuals from all academic and professional backgrounds, it requires no prior experience in literature or writing. The course encourages exploration across fiction, poetry, non-fiction, scriptwriting, brand storytelling, content creation, science writing and comic design. It focuses on fostering imagination, clarity and originality while building a strong foundation in literary technique.
Dr. Liju Jacob Kuriakose, Assistant Dean and Head of the Department of Language and Literature at Alliance University, said:“With this programme, we are building a creative ecosystem that nurtures the writer not just as an artist but as a contemporary communicator. Whether you want to author a novel, write a podcast series, or shape public narratives through compelling storytelling, this course gives you the foundation, the craft, and the community to do it.”
One of the most distinctive aspects of the programme is its emphasis on hands-on, immersive learning. Students participate in intensive writing workshops conducted by celebrated authors, poets, and screenwriters from India and abroad. They also gain real-world experience by organizing the Alliance Literary Festival, India's largest university-led literary event, and by producing podcast and video content for the university's YouTube channel, Cosmopolis. In addition, students conceptualize, edit, and publish the university's in-house literary magazine and research journal.
“At Alliance, we believe creative writing is no longer a niche discipline. It is a modern necessity,” said Dr. Ravi Chakraborty, Program Director of the MA in Creative Writing.“From novels to newsletters, from poetry to product storytelling, the ability to craft compelling narratives lies at the heart of meaningful communication. This program is for anyone who wants to master that craft and apply it across a wide range of industries.”
The programme curriculum is dynamic and continually evolving, shaped by feedback from students, faculty, and industry professionals. It includes practical training in digital content creation, marketing communications, and storytelling for new media platforms. Through a combination of mentorship, community engagement, and project-based learning, the programme prepares students for careers in publishing, media, content strategy, advertising, creative arts, and academia.
Graduates of the MA in Creative Writing will be well-equipped for careers in publishing, journalism, screenwriting, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, content strategy, media production, arts programming, and academia. The programme also provides a strong foundation for those pursuing authorship, independent storytelling projects, or advanced research in literature and media. With internship and placement opportunities through the university's industry network, students receive career support aligned with their creative and professional aspirations.
The MA in Creative Writing is a two-year, four-semester programme. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks and must have studied English as a compulsory subject. A relaxation of 5 percent in marks is offered to candidates from SC and ST categories in accordance with UGC norms.
Key features of the programme include ease of entry for students and professionals from non-literary backgrounds, immersive learning through participation in Bengaluru's vibrant creative economy, structured exposure to publishers, editors, and established writers, and hands-on workshops with award-winning practitioners from literature, film, and media. The programme also offers guided mentorship for developing book-length projects from conception to publication and provides flexible academic pathways, including a diploma exit option.
Applications for the MA in Creative Writing are now open, the last date to apply is 30th June 2025.
About Alliance University:
Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private university, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and quality education. The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing schools in various verticals like Business, Advanced Computing, Applied Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, Economics, Film and Media Studies, Science, Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Performing, Visual and Creative Arts and Innovation and Entrepreneurship that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes.
Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, "A World of Opportunities," reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment