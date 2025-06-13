Iran Media Says Two Israeli Jets Down, Israel Denies
The Iranian army has not officially confirmed the report.
The Zionist Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), rejected the report. In a statement, IDF Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, called the allegations“completely baseless.”
The statements come, amid heightened tensions, following Israel's large-scale strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, which have raised fears of broader regional escalation.
Iran's state-run Press TV reported that, Iranian air defences had shot down an Israeli drone near the Fordow nuclear facility, located close to the central city of Qom.
Early yesterday, Israel carried out airstrikes on Tehran and other cities across Iran.
Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's UN envoy, said that, at least 78 people were killed as a result of Israel's strikes, while 320 others were injured, most of whom were civilians.
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division, Amir Ali Hajizadeh were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.
Late yesterday, the Israeli regime reported that, Iran launched nearly 100 missiles towards central and northern Israel, in two massive barrages, causing significant damage and injuring 41 people, two of whom are in critical condition.– NNN-IRNA
