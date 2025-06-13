Notification Of Data Security Incident
LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effortless Office Enterprises, LLC ("Effortless Office") has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information of certain employees and patients of Nevada Heart and Vascular ("NHV"). Notice of this incident has been sent to certain affected current/former employees, patients, and/or associated parties and provided resources to assist them.
Upon learning of suspicious activity temporarily within its computer network, Effortless Office promptly took steps to secure the environment and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. In addition, they began working to restore impacted systems as quickly as possible and engaged digital forensics specialists to conduct an investigation. The investigation determined that unauthorized access occurred at certain times between May 9, 2024 and July 23, 2024. After determining that personal information may have been impacted, Effortless Office completed a comprehensive programmatic and manual review to identify what personal information was impacted and to whom it belonged. On May 12, 2025, Nevada Heart & Vascular Center, LLP learned that certain personal information was impacted in connection with the incident.
The following information may have been affected as a result of the incident: Social Security number, taxpayer identification number, driver's license or state identification, passport number, date of birth, account number, routing number, security code, payment card number, payment card pin, payment card expiration date, health insurance information, medical information, and biometric data. On June 13, 2025, a notification letter was mailed to affected individuals, for whom address information was available.
A toll-free call center has been established to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-855-200-7910.
The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Effortless Office, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.
SOURCE Effortless Office Enterprises, LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment