Kirby Mcinerney LLP Is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Hallador Energy Company (“Hallador” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:HNRG). The firm's ongoing investigation concerns whether Hallador and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2025, Hallador disclosed that its agreement with a datacenter developer that granted exclusivity in a potential power supply deal was terminated by the counterparty. Hallador said that“[t]he parties continue to discuss an additional exclusivity period and continue in non-exclusive discussions” and that the Company is also evaluating opportunities with other parties. On this news, the price of Hallador shares declined by $1.38 per share from $18.83 per share on May 22, 2025, to close at $17.45 on May 23, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hallador securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

