Kirby Mcinerney LLP Is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)
On May 23, 2025, Hallador disclosed that its agreement with a datacenter developer that granted exclusivity in a potential power supply deal was terminated by the counterparty. Hallador said that“[t]he parties continue to discuss an additional exclusivity period and continue in non-exclusive discussions” and that the Company is also evaluating opportunities with other parties. On this news, the price of Hallador shares declined by $1.38 per share from $18.83 per share on May 22, 2025, to close at $17.45 on May 23, 2025.
