'We're Scared': Kashmiri Students In Iran Urge Evacuation

Tabiya Zahra, a second-year MBBS student from Kashmir at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, described the terrifying moment when the explosions shook the ground.“We're safe for now, but deeply scared. It all started around 3:30 am-we felt the tremors,” she said. Internet disruptions and unclear safety protocols have added to the anxiety.

Zahra said university officials visited the students and advised them to remain calm, but did not offer clarity on which areas might be safer. She urged the Indian government to arrange evacuation, citing uncertainty about the security situation and internet disruptions in some areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has formally requested intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting the precarious security conditions and communication challenges faced by students. With around 1,500 students from Kashmir currently studying in Iran – most of them pursuing MBBS – JKSA has urged External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to ensure their safe return amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

“We, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), write to you with deep urgency and grave concern regarding the dire situation faced by hundreds and thousands of Kashmiri students currently studying in Iran, following the unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel,” the letter reads.

JKSA said that the recent Israeli preemptive airstrikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, followed by a barrage of retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Iran, have brought the region to the brink of a full-scale conflict.“This volatile security environment has left thousands of Indian students, the majority of them from Kashmir valley, extremely vulnerable and exposed to immediate danger. These students had traveled to Iran to pursue professional education, particularly MBBS, due to the country's economically viable academic infrastructure. Now, they find themselves in the middle of an active military zone, fearful for their lives.”

JKSA said students have been reporting“continuous sounds of airstrikes, air defence sirens, and increased military activity” around their campuses. Many institutions are situated dangerously close to military installations, raising fears of being directly affected in case of further escalation.

“The students are terrified and feel completely helpless,” the letter continued.“Numerous students have contacted the Indian Embassy seeking support, relocation, or evacuation. However, they have not received any reassuring response or concrete information about the next steps.”

The association also said it is receiving distress calls from families in Kashmir, with parents in tears pleading for the safe return of their children. JKSA offered to assist with verified student lists and coordination efforts, urging the government to act swiftly before the situation worsens.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

In a post on X, Abdullah, said that the families of Kashmiri students are deeply worried.

“Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time,” Omar said.

He urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that“every step must be taken to safeguard our students.”

