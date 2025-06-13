Insurance School Of Tampabay (ISOTB) Now Offers Tutoring To Non-ISOTB Students

"Learnig through understanding"

Second Logo Insurance School of TampaBay isotampabay

Kazor recording a lecture

Insurance School of Tampa Bay Announces New Tutoring Services for Non-Insurance School of Tampabay Students

- Christopher Kazor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer of the Insurance School of Tampa Bay, is pleased to announce the launch of tutoring services specifically designed for non-Insurance School of Tampa Bay students.

Currently, all Insurance School of Tampabay students receive complimentary tutoring through our Office Hours program. During Office Hours, Property and Casualty students can participate on Tuesdays , while Life and Health students can attend on Wednesdays.

These sessions allow students to review test results and case studies, enhancing their understanding of insurance concepts. Instructors may provide additional video resources and tailor exams and exercises for students, which will be conveniently accessible on their class dashboard. The following week, students will have the opportunity to review these assignments with the instructor, who will clarify answers and direct them to relevant chapters and resources for deeper understanding.

"Our students have been thriving with this vital support," said Kazor. "Office Hours have proven to be invaluable, showing remarkable results."

Recently, several students from other institutions have reached out to us expressing their struggles, noting that many schools do not offer extra help or tutoring for their students, let alone for those from different programs.

During a Board meeting on June 9th, HelpingClicks Corp-the parent company of the Insurance School of Tampa Bay-decided to extend the Office Hours tutoring program to include students from outside our institution.

To encourage participation, we are excited to offer the following tutoring packages for NON-Insurance School of TampaBay Students:



Private Online Tutoring:

.4 Hours: $160 / student

.10 Hours: $350 / student

.20 Hours: $600 / student

Group Online Tutoring:

.4 Hours: $100 / student

.10 Hours: $230 / student

.20 Hours: $400 / student

When asked about how the online tutoring will be structured, Kazor explained: "Each of our current students, whether pre-licensed or in continuing education, receives a personalized dashboard upon registration. This dashboard includes video classes, quizzes, exams, and, in some cases, case studies for students to complete at their convenience. The beauty of our system is that students can study anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Students from outside the Insurance School of Tampa Bay who sign up for tutoring will also receive a personalized dashboard, which will include a link to a tailored exam. After completing the exam, the instructor will review the results and develop a customized study plan, uploading various videos, quizzes, and vocabulary exercises directly to the dashboard. During each tutoring session, the instructor will monitor the student's progress, allowing for a dynamic approach to learning. This enables instructors to specifically address each student's weaknesses by incorporating additional videos, quizzes, and vocabulary exercises as needed."

Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer of the Insurance School of Tampabay, is a Certified Insurance Counselor, Emeritus, and holds a LUTCF Fellowship from the Life Underwriting Training Council. Additionally, he is a Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI).

For more information about our tutoring services or to enroll, please visit our website or contact our office.

Media Contact: Christopher Kazor

Chief Academic Officer

Insurance School of Tampa Bay

...

chris kazor

HELPINGCLICKS CORP

+1 813-833-5777

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.