Premium 73‐Acre Off‐Grid Luxury Barndominium Estate Listed Near Richards, Texas

Aerial view of 12,000 SQ FT main structure

Living area in the main structure

220 inch impact projection screen in entertainment room

Custom 12,000 sq ft barndominium with guest home, 96‐panel solar array, workshop and pond just 45 minutes from College Station and North Houston.

- James BigleyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- James Bigley Ranches today announced the listing of a distinctive 73-acre estate at 29489 Red Top Road in Richards, Texas, for $4.85 million. The property merges luxury residential design with off-grid functionality and extensive recreational amenities, offering a unique opportunity for private, sustainable living within easy reach of major metropolitan areas.At the heart of the estate is a 12,000-square-foot insulated barndominium, anchored by a 4,000-square-foot main residence. Designed with comfort and sophistication in mind, the home features Italian Venetian plaster walls, bamboo flooring, and 13.5-foot ceilings. The chef's kitchen is appointed with Cambrian granite countertops, custom cabinetry, a Wolf 6-burner gas range, and Bosch appliances. The primary suite offers spa-level finishes, including Travertine surfaces and a river-rock shower.A separate 1,600-square-foot guest home offers full independent living with high-end finishes, smart design elements, and motorized outdoor shades-ideal for hosting guests or multigenerational living.The estate is engineered for off-grid living with a 96-panel SunPower solar array, lithium battery storage, a Cummins 20 kW backup generator, and a water system that includes a 400-foot well and 1,000-gallon storage tank with filtration. Additional infrastructure includes an 80 × 150-foot insulated workshop with Tesla charging station, glass bay doors, plumbing, and built-in compressed air tools.Outdoor amenities include a stock-tank pool, playground, raised garden beds, dock-height loading pad, outdoor shower, and a large pond with improved drainage. Access to the property is secured by an 80-foot gated entrance and over 4,500 feet of caliche and river-rock driveway.Located just 45 minutes from both College Station and North Houston, and 30 minutes from Bryan, the property provides rural privacy without sacrificing accessibility.“This property redefines Texas rural luxury-combining premium living, self-reliance, comfort, and adventure on a massive yet manageable scale,” said James Bigley, principal broker of James Bigley Ranches.The full listing, including video tour and mapping, is available on the James Bigley Ranches website.About James Bigley Ranches:Based in Texas, James Bigley Ranches is a leading ranch real estate firm and social media platform, specializing in brokerage, marketing, and strategic sales of ranch properties. With a strong record in ranch marketing and influencer reach, the company connects niche buyers with premier land assets.

Ranch Walkthrough Inside a Massive Sustainable Home

