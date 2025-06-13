Caloriescan AI Revolutionizes Nutrition Tracking With AI-Powered Photo Recognition Technology

USA - June 13, 2025 - Say goodbye to tedious calorie logging and hello to effortless nutrition tracking. CalorieScan AI , the latest innovation in health and wellness, is now available on the App Store. Designed to simplify the way people monitor their food intake, CalorieScan AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze meals instantly-just snap a photo, and let the app do the rest.

Available now for iOS users at CalorieScan AI on the App Stor , this intelligent food analysis app is transforming how people manage their diets and reach their health goals.

“Nutrition tracking has always been important, but we knew it had to become smarter, faster, and easier,” said Bryan, spokesperson for CalorieScan AI.“With our app, anyone can accurately log their meals in seconds-without the guesswork or hassle.”

Key Features That Set CalorieScan AI Apart



AI Food Recognition: CalorieScan AI leverages cutting-edge image recognition technology to detect and identify food items from a simple photo. Whether it's a home-cooked dish, takeout, or something from a restaurant, the app provides accurate breakdowns of calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fats.

Smart Analytics: Users can view beautifully designed graphs and insights that make it easy to monitor daily and weekly progress. The app tracks key metrics and visualizes trends to help users stay motivated and on track. Personalized Goals: Users can set custom calorie and macro goals based on their lifestyle, fitness targets, and health needs. CalorieScan AI provides tailored recommendations to support a variety of health journeys, from weight loss to muscle gain or general wellness.

How It Works – Three Easy Steps to Better Health

Snap a Photo : Capture a picture of your meal using your phone's camera.

AI Analysis : Let the app automatically recognize the food and calculate its nutritional content.

Track Progress : Get instant feedback, monitor trends, and adjust your goals with visual data insights.

Flexible Pricing Plans for Every User

CalorieScan AI offers a Free plan for users who prefer manual entry and basic features, and a Premium plan at $9.99/month that unlocks the full AI-powered experience, including unlimited photo-based food detection, advanced analytics, and priority support.



Free Plan ($0/month):



Manual food entry



Basic nutrition tracking

Daily calorie goals

Premium Plan ($9.99/month):



Unlimited AI food analysis



Instant photo-based recognition



Advanced insights & visual trends Priority customer support

Start your free trial today and discover how effortless and accurate nutrition tracking can be.

Why It Matters

More than just a calorie counter, CalorieScan AI empowers users to take control of their health with reliable data, minimal effort, and AI-driven intelligence. The app aligns with the growing demand for personalized, tech-enabled wellness tools that fit seamlessly into daily life.

“We're proud to offer a tool that makes healthy living more accessible for everyone,” Bryan added.“CalorieScan AI is not just about numbers-it's about making smarter choices, building better habits, and achieving sustainable results.”

Download and Learn More



App Store:

About CalorieScan AI

CalorieScan AI is a U.S.-based health tech company focused on delivering intelligent nutrition solutions for modern lifestyles. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health through smart, user-friendly tools. The CalorieScan AI app represents the future of nutrition tracking-making it faster, more accurate, and easier than ever before.