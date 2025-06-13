Natalac Records Presents: Chickenboi Unleashes Inspiring New Single“Can't Hold Me” Dropping June 20Th

Jacksonville Beach, FL - June 13, 2025 - Under the leadership of Natalac Records, rising Jacksonville rap artist Chickenboi is set to release his powerful new single“Can't Hold Me” on June 20th. The single marks another bold statement in Chickenboi's journey as one of the South's most authentic voices in street hip-hop.

“Can't Hold Me” isn't just another track - it's a testimony to survival, hustle, and overcoming the odds. From facing incarceration at a young age to pushing through personal tragedies, Chickenboi's raw, unfiltered delivery brings real-life struggles into the spotlight. His lyrical precision combined with a hard-hitting Southern beat makes this single both relatable and anthem-worthy.

“This one is personal,” says Chickenboi.“People tried to count me out. I took losses, sat in cells, buried loved ones. But I kept moving. 'Can't Hold Me' is me standing on everything I've been through - nothing and no one can hold me down.”

Released under Natalac Records, Chickenboi continues to build momentum with the support of a label known for breaking independent Southern talent. Backed by Natalac's growing platform, Chickenboi's latest record is poised to impact both the streets and the industry.

Chickenboi's next performance is July 12th in Jacksonville, Florida, with Benzino, Natalac, Rek Banga, Cee Nyle, Loco Los, BSE Sharky, Greezy Bone, Mr Smith aka BOSS Money, etc. The Biggest Pool Party of the Year.

About Chickenboi:

Hailing from Jacksonville Beach, Chickenboi's music blends gritty street tales with messages of perseverance and strength. Influenced by Southern legends like Trick Daddy and Lil Boosie, Chickenboi uses his music to motivate others facing life's toughest challenges. His growing catalog reflects real pain, real stories, and real growth - connecting with fans who respect authenticity.

“Can't Hold Me” will be available on all streaming platforms June 20th, 2025.