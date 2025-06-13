Renowned Author Dr. Dorris Wood Unveils Breaking-Point A Powerful Exploration Of Human Limits

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Powerful, Personal Journey into the Heart of Teen Suicide-and a Call to Action for Prevention

Los Angeles, CA - In Breaking-Point, mental health therapist and researcher Dr. Dorris Wood shares the deeply moving and powerfully informative story behind her sixteen-year journey to understand youth suicide. What began with the tragic loss of a teenage patient named“Toby” evolved into a comprehensive, research-based, and emotionally grounded investigation of the factors that drive adolescents to take their own lives.

This critical book does not rely solely on clinical data or detached theory. Dr. Wood brings a unique and deeply human perspective, blending her experience as a clinician with insights gathered from real families, suicide prevention experts, and field research. Breaking-Point delves into the raw and often misunderstood emotional states that precede adolescent suicide-including“psychache,” the unbearable mental pain that is often more powerful than any formal diagnosis.

“I promised Toby's father that I would find answers,” says Dr. Wood.“This book is the fulfillment of that promise.”

While initially focused on the link between substance abuse and suicidal behavior, Dr. Wood's research expanded to uncover a range of recurring“triggers” that consistently appeared in the lives of young people who had died by suicide. These included emotional isolation, peer rejection, internal turmoil from hormonal changes, and environmental stressors such as family instability or bullying.

What sets Breaking-Point apart is its accessibility. Dr. Wood writes not just for mental health professionals but for parents, educators, and community leaders -anyone who plays a role in a teen's life. She makes it clear: while there is no single“cure” or laboratory-tested method to prevent suicide, the tragedy is often avoidable through awareness, connection, and timely intervention.

Key themes include:



The underestimated impact of peer isolation

The myth that only those with depression are at risk

How seemingly small stressors can become overwhelming Why teens often mask distress even from those closest to them



Supported by grants from families affected by suicide and driven by an unwavering commitment to advocacy, Breaking-Point is both a memorial and a manual-a heartfelt tribute to lost lives and a practical guide for preventing future tragedy.

“Every suicide leaves behind the same haunting question-why? This book offers some answers and, more importantly, guidance for prevention,” Dr. Wood explains.

Breaking-Point is more than a book; it's a wake-up call. It invites readers to rethink how we talk to teenagers, how we listen, and how we support them through the storms of adolescence.

Now Available Breaking-Point by Dr. Dorris Wood Available in paperback and ebook at Amazon,

A must-read for every parent, educator, and mental health advocate-because one step can make all the difference.