New Sci-Fi Horror Series“Dark Space” Delivers Chilling Adventures For Middle-Grade Readers

ATLANTA - A thrilling new book series is giving middle-grade readers the chills - in the best way possible. Dark Space, the latest creation from author Ell Orvell , offers standalone sci-fi horror adventures inspired by forgotten classics of early science fiction. Each story is creepy, fast-paced, and designed for kids ages 8–12 who love suspense, strange tech, and mysterious twists.

From rogue robots to alien zoos and eerie memory loss, Dark Space explores big ideas through the lens of kid-centered stories that are eerie - but never gory. Each title is a complete story, making them perfect for individual reading, book clubs, and classroom collections.

The first 10 books include:



My Teacher is an Android – When your favorite teacher starts glitching ... run.

The Shadow That Wasn't There – A neighbor with no shadow. A photo that shouldn't exist.

The Alien Exchange Student – He's not from around here. Not even a little.

The Robot Who Watched Me Sleep – A mechanical guardian-or a silent threat?

The Radio Signal from Mars – A mysterious broadcast. A warning no one believes.

The Boy Who Escaped Time – What if time forgot you back?

The Girl Who Became an Atom – A shrinking world. A vanishing self.

The Game That Played My Mind – A virtual reality that doesn't let go.

The Lab That Shouldn't Exist – It wasn't there yesterday. Now it's humming. The Town Where No One Could Die – Something's keeping everyone alive - and that's the problem.



Each story in the Dark Space collection is based on a vintage sci-fi tale now in the public domain, but reimagined for a new generation with original characters, modern pacing, and an eerie tone that keeps kids turning pages.

“Kids love the strange and unexplained,” says author Ell Orvell .“These stories respect their intelligence and feed their imagination.”

Each book is available wherever books are sold.

About the Author:

Ell Orvell writes thrilling sci-fi adventures for curious, brave young readers. If you like cosmic mysteries, creepy machines, and brain-bending stories with heart, you're in the right dimension.

To learn more or request review copies, visit ellorvell or email ...