Critics Applaud John E. Jacob's Book“I Will F.E.A.R. No Evil”

John E. Jacob, former President and CEO of the National Urban League, and a lifelong advocate for racial equality and leadership, has received significant acclaim for his debut book, I Will F.E.A.R. No Evil. The memoir, which draws from Jacob's personal experiences and decades of leadership, has been praised for its powerful insights into the Black American experience, the challenges of racial segregation, and the importance of activism and community empowerment.

Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, expressed his admiration for the book, stating:

"Jacob's memoir is a powerful antidote to those who would diminish the prospects of Black Americans. His time spent growing up in deep poverty in the racially segregated Houston, Texas, of mid-20th century America is a testament to the intelligence and determination that has fueled millions of Black Americans. His decades of leadership in the National Urban League, culminating in his role as President and CEO during the Reagan and Bush administrations, speak to his unwavering commitment to challenge conservative policies and advocate for the strengthening of Black communities."

Morial continued,“As we face the challenges ahead, Jacob's record of advocacy offers an example of leadership we would all do well to consider.”

Bill Johnson, former CEO of the Urban League of Rochester (1972-1993) and former Mayor of Rochester, NY (1994-2005), also weighed in on the book, sharing:

"I had the opportunity to work with John Jacob as an affiliate director and later as the CEO of the National Urban League. As a young leader, I benefited from his willingness to share his knowledge and experience. As a colleague, I valued his stewardship of the League during a time when hard-fought gains were under attack. He never wavered in the face of adversity, and he skillfully mobilized allies to keep the focus on the nation's responsibility to ensure equity and inclusion for all. His book should be essential reading for anyone who seeks a better understanding of America's struggle to achieve these goals."

When asked about the overwhelmingly positive response to his book, Jacob commented:

"I wrote this memoir to warn American society that its refusal to provide millions of Americans with the education and job training necessary to prepare them for the 21st century would have disastrous social and economic consequences. I'm happy to see that people relate to my work and support my stance."

Now more than ever, Jacob's memoir offers a fresh, penetrating assessment of a period often inaccurately described as one of conservative hegemony. I Will F.E.A.R. No Evil is now available for purchase on Amazon .

John E. Jacob had distinguished careers as a corporate executive and U.S. civil rights leader. He was Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer at Anheuser-Busch (1994-2008), serving on its Board and key committees. Reporting to Chairman August Busch III, he played a vital role in U.S. and international business. Jacob also served on 16+ corporate and charitable boards, including Morgan Stanley, Coca-Cola Enterprises, and The Drucker Foundation. He retired from Anheuser-Busch in 2008.

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter X:

TikTok: @johnejackob