Ira Koyner, Founder Of Triathlon Partners, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Investment Diversification

Ira Koyner, founder of Triathlon Partners , is challenging conventional thinking about portfolio diversification. In his latest podcast episode, Koyner breaks down a critical yet commonly misunderstood concept: true diversification is not about quantity, but quality and volatility .

“Many investors believe they're diversified simply because they own a long list of mutual funds, ETFs, and other financial products,” says Koyner.“But in reality, they may be holding variations of the same underlying assets-which defeats the purpose.”

Investors often receive statements with 30, 40, or more different holdings. On the surface, this appears diversified. However, Ira points out that overlapping positions-especially in mutual funds and ETFs tracking similar indexes-provide little added protection and may actually increase complexity without lowering risk.

Traditional models, such as the 60/40 stock-bond allocation, are often seen as a gold standard for balanced investing. But Koyner warns that bonds are not always the cushion they seem to be-especially in today's environment.“Bonds can disappoint investors who count on them for stability. In volatile or rising-rate environments, they may not offer the downside protection people expect.”

True diversification, Koyner explains, comes from blending assets with different volatility profiles . Volatility-the degree to which an asset's price fluctuates-is a more accurate indicator of how investments behave in market downturns.

By combining assets that react differently to market events-some with high volatility, others with built-in downside protection-investors can build a more resilient portfolio that reduces the frequency and severity of negative years.

Modern Tools for Smarter Diversification

Ira highlights the availability of products that provide equity-like growth potential with defined risk controls . Registered Index-Linked Annuities (RILAs) and Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs), often include protective features such as floors , which limit losses in down markets while still allowing for upside participation. They can be especially useful for retirement planning, where preservation of capital is paramount .

Redefining the Objective

“The true purpose of diversification,” Koyner emphasizes,“is to reduce portfolio volatility-not to collect a long list of holdings.”

By focusing on asset behavior, not just asset labels , investors can better manage risk, simplify their portfolios, and improve long-term outcomes-especially when liquidity and income in retirement are at stake.

Ira also shared:“My goal is to engage, educate, and empower clients with the knowledge to make informed and confident decisions that will help them attain their financial goals. Achieving your goals does not happen overnight. Like a triathlon, it requires discipline, endurance and preparation.”

About Ira Koyner

Ira Koyner's successful thirty-year career as an accomplished financial services professional has been driven by sound risk management, effective communication, and a commitment to education.

Ira Koyner is a devoted husband and father, he knows providing for your family is more than a responsibility, it is a priority. The cost of day-to-day expenses, paying for several college educations, funding retirement and providing lifetime financial support for his son with special needs are his priorities. He is grateful to have them. These priorities are not a burden, but rather a part of a rich and prolific life. Financial goals envelop more than responsibilities. They are the journey and destination, fueled by hard work, perseverance and success. Creating a financial plan that protects your family and secures your financial future doesn't have to be overwhelming. As your dedicated financial advisor, he is committed to fostering a transparent client-advisor relationship. He is proud that his firm is independent, and not tied to a massive conglomerate's products, platform and rigidity. His clients have access to over thirty life and annuity companies, several structured note and alternative investment platforms and dozens of issuers. Triathlon Partners is located in Weston CT, in the heart of Fairfield County CT

