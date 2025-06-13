Benson Fischer Restaurant Industry Veteran Launches Revolutionary Restaurant Marketing Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



Potomac, Maryland - June 13, 2025 - ZivZo, a marketing agency unlike any other, is proud to announce the official launch of its specialized restaurant marketing program , spearheaded by Founder/CEO and seasoned entrepreneur, Benson Fischer. With over four decades of unparalleled hands-on experience in the restaurant industry, Fischer brings a unique and invaluable perspective to helping restaurants thrive in today's competitive landscape.

ZivZo's approach is rooted in real-world understanding, not just marketing theory. Benson Fischer's extensive background includes the design, construction, and operation of over 50 restaurants, the successful franchising of one of his concepts, and his role as an area developer/franchisee for Papa John's.

He has personally navigated every facet of the restaurant business, from site selection and lease negotiations to daily operations, franchising, and even the manufacturing and national distribution of food and beverage products. This deep, comprehensive insight, further bolstered by his ownership of a commercial real estate brokerage focused on restaurant consulting, sets ZivZo apart.

"I've walked a mile in the shoes of every restaurant owner and operator," says Benson Fischer. "I understand the daily challenges, the operational complexities, and the critical need for effective strategies that deliver tangible results. At ZivZo, we don't just offer marketing buzzwords; we offer strategic insights and solutions specifically tailored to the unique needs of restaurants, because we've lived and breathed this industry."

ZivZo's experience directly translates into a proven track record of success. In a recent example, a struggling restaurant partnered with ZivZo for a targeted marketing intervention. After a thorough analysis of their offerings, customer base, and competitive landscape, ZivZo implemented a multifaceted marketing campaign. This campaign integrated organic and paid digital strategies, compelling video content, and a targeted email marketing program. The results were remarkable: within just 30 days, and with a modest $5,000 budget, the campaign generated over $140,000 in restaurant sales – a staggering 28X return on investment. ZivZo is eager to share the full details and results of this campaign upon request.

ZivZo's new restaurant marketing program is poised to empower national, regional and local restaurant groups with the strategic guidance and effective marketing solutions they need to achieve significant growth and profitability. ZivZo is also a certified Toast Partner.

ZivZo is a specialized marketing agency led by CEO Benson Fischer, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 40 years of hands-on experience in the restaurant industry. ZivZo offers strategic marketing insights and solutions tailored to the unique needs of restaurants, leveraging real-world operational understanding to deliver exceptional results.

