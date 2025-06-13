Crisis Management Stresses Importance Of Adhering To Instructions Issued By Relevant Authorities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Ahmad Al-Naimat, director of the National Center for Security and Crisis Management's Media Response Unit, emphasized that, given the current situation, people should not climb to the roofs of houses, buildings, or open spaces in order to protect their safety.Al-Naimat noted in a statement to the Jordan News Agency this evening that in order to lower risks and maintain public safety, people should heed the directives and instructions given by the appropriate authorities whenever warnings are given, particularly when sirens ring.In order to protect everyone's life and ensure the safety of society, he urged all citizens to follow the guidelines and orders given by the appropriate authorities and to summon emergency personnel when needed.