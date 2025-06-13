Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSD Announces End Of Warning Periods, Calls For Following Instructions

2025-06-13 07:07:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) declared that the warning periods that had been in effect for a few hours in various parts of the Kingdom were coming to an end.
In the sake of public safety, the PSD urged citizens to heed the directives of the appropriate authorities, abide by official policies, and ignore rumors or unverified information.

