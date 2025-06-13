The Post Trade Modernization Team Closes The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, and Kevin Sampson, President, The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS), along with members of CDS, closed the market to celebrate the completion of the complex Post Trade Modernization initiative.



On April 28, 2025, CDS implemented upgrades to its foundational clearing technology, which included the replacement of certain legacy systems related to clearing and settlement, as well as depository and entitlement payments.

"Post trade modernization represents a game-changer for Canada's equities, fixed income and OTC clearinghouse and a key milestone in the evolution of TMX," said John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group. "The launch of the new platform advances our core technology capability and ultimately strengthens Canada's ability to compete for global investment. TMX's investment in clearing technology also delivers on our enterprise wide commitment to ensuring these critical systems are efficient, resilient and adaptive. Above all, we are grateful for the contribution of our stakeholders in helping to vault Canada's markets to the front of the global pack."

