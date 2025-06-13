KGL Resources Announces Share Consolidation
As a result of the Consolidation, there are now approximately 5,849,490 common shares outstanding (subject to adjustment for fractional shares). Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional share, the number of post-consolidated shares issued to such shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.
The Corporation's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, sent a letter of transmittal with the proxy materials for the Annual and Special Meeting to registered shareholders which enables them to exchange their old share certificates for new share certificates, or alternatively, a Direct Registration System ("DRS") Advice/Statement, representing the number of new post-consolidated common shares they hold, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal.
For additional information please contact:
Donat Madilo,
KGL Resources Ltd.
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 (416) 360-3406
