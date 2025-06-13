Enterprise Group Announces Annual Meeting Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025. The detailed results of the vote are set out below. Election of Directors The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Leonard Jaroszuk 37,327,026 96.109% 1,511,098 3.891% John Pinsent 38,787,569 99.870% 50,555 0.130% Desmond O'Kell 38,782,202 99.856% 55,922 0.144% John Campbell 38,215,419 98.397% 622,705 1.603% Neil Darling 38,219,936 98.408% 618,188 1.592%

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Stock Option Plan

The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed with 95.286% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 4.714% of votes cast against the resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website . Corporate filings can be found on .

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: Chairman & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: President

...

780-418-4400







