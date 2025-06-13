Enterprise Group Announces Annual Meeting Results
|Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Leonard Jaroszuk
|37,327,026
|96.109%
|1,511,098
|3.891%
|John Pinsent
|38,787,569
|99.870%
|50,555
|0.130%
|Desmond O'Kell
|38,782,202
|99.856%
|55,922
|0.144%
|John Campbell
|38,215,419
|98.397%
|622,705
|1.603%
|Neil Darling
|38,219,936
|98.408%
|618,188
|1.592%
Appointment of Auditors
By vote by way of a show of hands, Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.
Stock Option Plan
The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed with 95.286% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 4.714% of votes cast against the resolution.
About Enterprise Group, Inc.
Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website . Corporate filings can be found on .
For questions or additional information, please contact:
Leonard Jaroszuk: Chairman & CEO, or
Desmond O'Kell: President
780-418-4400
