VIDEO - CEO Clips: White Gold Corp.: Unlocking New Gold Discoveries In The Yukon

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) -- Leading the next chapter in Canadian gold exploration, White Gold Corp. is advancing a district-scale land position in the Yukon with over 2.3 million ounces in current resources. Recent exploration success continues to uncover significant new targets, reinforcing the company's vision to realize the region's massive hard rock gold potential.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF)

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO ClipsTM, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

About CEO Clips:



CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: CEO Clips