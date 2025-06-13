Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Assistant FM, UN Women Executive Discuss Human Rights

2025-06-13 07:05:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah met on Friday with Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous and discussed boosting cooperation between the two sides on human rights.
Both officials, meeting on sidelines of the 18th Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP18), underlined importance of contribution of women in all domains, epscially those with special needs.
They said women should have a role in negotiations and distribution of aid because of their essential role in building peace and stability.
Sheikha Jawaher said Kuwait was keen on supporting international efforts to achieve gender equality and boost women rights.
Bahous commended Kuwait's women empowerment efforts and the relevant legislations. (end)
