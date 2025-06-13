Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Pres. Condemns Israeli Occupation Strikes On Iran


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 13 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Israeli occupation's attacks on Iran Friday and said it was a violation of the UN Charter and international law.
Putin was quoted by a Kremlin statement as saying during phone calls with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Russia would continue efforts to de-escalate tension between Tehran and the occupation.
He called on importance of returning to the negotiation table, and said Russia would support all efforts to reach a peaceful solution over Iran's nuclear program.
Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran did not seek to acquire nuclear weapons and was ready to offer guarantees for the competent international organizations.
Putin said he spoke with Netanyahu to offer readiness to mediate to prevent further escalation. (end)
