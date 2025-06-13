Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stocks Plunge Due To Unrest In Mideast


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 13 (KUNA) -- US stocks plunged on Friday after the Israeli occupation launched strikes against Iran and the latter retaliated, thus pushing energy prices high amidst geopolitical complications.
The S&P 500 lost 68.29 points or 1.13 percent, while the Nasdaq composite dropping 255.66 points or 1.30 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial lost 769.83 points, or 1.79 percent.
The combined dive came after Iran annonced beginning of missile attacks against the Israeli occupation in retaliation of the strikes on nuclear and military facilities. (end)
