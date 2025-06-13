403
Nuclear Facilities Shouldn't Be Attacked No Matter What - IAEA's Grossi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 13 (KUNA) -- Nuclear facilities should not be attacked no matter what, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said Friday, because it may have dangerous impacts on nuclear safety and security regionally and globally.
Grossi, addressing an urgent UN Security Council session via video call, said IAEA was in contact with the Iranian nuclear authorities to obtain all information about the conditions of facilities and assess any impacts that might affect nuclear security and safety.
He warned against any military action that would undermine safety of nuclear facilities thus cause consequences affecting the Iranian people and the region.
Grossi urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.
The IAEA is ready to facilitate technical discussions to boost transparency and peaceful resolution of all issues related to Iran's nuclear program.
UN Under Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo expressed concern over the Israeli occupation's strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities including the Natanz complex.
"The peaceful solution through negotiations," she said, remained the best mean to secure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.
She urged all parties to avoid further escalation.
DiCarlo renewed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' condemnation "to any military escalation in the Middle East," and said member cocuntries should be committed to refrain from the use of force against safety or political stability of any country.
The military escalation took place while the US and Iran were getting ready for a sixth round of indirect talks in Oman tomorrow, she said, and noted the attacks triggered closure of airspaces of nearby countries. (end)
