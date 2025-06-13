Red Flag Rises: Middle East On Brink As Israel Strikes Iran

Top military leadership and several veteran nuclear scientists including Dr Fereydoon Abbasi and Prof Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi were assassinated in the initial Israeli strike.

Iran Loses Top Commanders, Names Successors

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC were confirmed to have been assassinated by series of air strikes and Mossad operations on ground in Tehran in the early hours of Friday.

Unconfirmed reports said Quds Force chief Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani too was among those targeted.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday that“Brigadier General Hajizadeh was martyred in a terrorist strike by the Zionist regime on an IRGC center in the wee hours of Friday”.

“The late commander was a prominent and influential figure of the resistance front and a symbol of development, innovation and might in the defense and missile spheres”, the IRGC said.

Meanwhile Iran has quickly replaced slain commanders with successors.

Announcing the new appointments Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who also acts as Supreme Commander of the armed forces, appointed Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, following the assassination of Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

He named Mohammad Pakpour as commander of IRGC, succeeding Major General Hossein Salami.

Additionally, the Leader promoted Ali Shademani to the rank of brigadier general and named him to replace Major General Gholam Ali Rashid as the commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Military Headquarters.

Red Flag of revenge

Iran has raised the symbolic red flag of revenge above the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom after deadly Israeli airstrikes. The red flag signals a call for justice and retaliation in Shia tradition, especially when blood has been unjustly spilled.

According to Press TV, the flag was hoisted shortly after Israeli jets struck multiple Iranian military and nuclear targets on Friday. These attacks led to the deaths of senior commanders, scientists, and civilians, including women and children. The strikes have drawn both grief and anger across the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader has vowed 'harsh punishment' for Israel saying the Jewish state would suffer severe consequences after the latter launched an unprecedented attack on the Islamic republic early Friday.

President Pezeshkian: 'Our response to make Israel regret'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed a“legitimate and powerful” response to the enemy that will make it regret it's preposterous action.

“The people of Iran and the country's officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime, and the legitimate and powerful response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the enemy regret their foolish actions,” Pezeshkian said in a message to the Iranian people on Friday following the Israeli regime's assassination of senior military commanders, scientists and civilians, Press TV reported.

Pezeshkian called on the Iranian people not to heed the enemy's psychological warfare and boost their unity with officials instead.

“Today, the people of Iran need to be more united, trusting, harmonious, convergent and reconciliatory more than ever, and with the help of the Almighty God, ... they will give a crushing, wise and powerful response to the crime of the occupying regime,” the president emphasized.

Pezeshkian said Iran has made its utmost efforts to promote peace and tranquility in the region and the world and demonstrated its full readiness to hold long and confidence-building negotiations.

At the same time, he emphasized, Iran will take a decisive measure in response to the aggression and in legitimate defense of the country's integrity.

US Warns Iran Against Retaliation

In Washington, the Trump administration said that Israel took“unilateral action against Iran” and that it had informed the US ahead of the attack but warned Iran against retaliations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took“unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the U.S. that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House that warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests or personnel.

Israel launched the attack a day after the US Embassy in Israel issued a security alert restricting the movement of its employees and their family members in the country, amid escalating tensions in the region.

Earlier President Trump said on Wednesday U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East because“it could be a dangerous place,” as tensions with Iran rise.

