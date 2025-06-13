Military Parade In DC: Route, Timings, All You Need To Know About Donald Trump's 79Th Birthday Celebrations On June 14
Interestingly, the arranged parade will also coincide with the 'No Kings' protest being held across the United States to raise voice against the ICE raids conducted in Los Angeles. The LA raids triggered a major wave of protests in the Democrat-run state, which even led to the deployment of the US National Guard by the White House.
The parade's route will begin along Constitution Avenue from 23rd to 15th streets in DC and come to a stop near the White House.
28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicles, four tracked M-109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 28 wheeled Stryker combat vehicles, will be a part of the Washington DC parade. Additionally, rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles will also be seen during the grand event, according to The Guardian.Also Read | Ahmedabad crash puts Boeing back under spotlight over air safety concerns
A footfall of more than 200,000 people is expected on June 14, and the approximate cost of the event could reportedly be between $25 million and $45 million.
