Jackson, Grant Announces National 401(K) Champion® Day (June 15, 2025)

Are YOU a 401(k) Champion®?

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Why was National 401(k) Champion® Day created? National 401(k) Champion® Day (June 15) was created to launch the annual 401(k) Champion® Competition each year.

What is the 401(k) Champion® Competition? The competition is the only national essay contest for 401(k) participants. The competition is sponsored by financial literacy proponent, Julie Jason, JD, LLM, founder of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Stamford, Connecticut).

The top three competition finalists receive a prize of $1,000 and are recognized as 401(k) Champions® for their knowledge and peer-to-peer leadership in 401(k) plan participation. To learn more about the 401(k) Champion® Competition, visit 401kchampion

What is National 401(k) Champion® Day? Employer-sponsored 401(k) plans play a crucial role in helping employees save for their retirement. Employees who help fellow coworkers understand the benefits of participating deserve to be recognized. National 401(k) Champion® Day does just that. It's a day highlighting the importance of learning about 401(k)s as well as a day to celebrate 401(k) Champions® – those 401(k) participants who demonstrate 401(k) leadership and mentorship.

How should National 401(k) Champion® Day be celebrated or observed?

401(k) Plan Participants:

.Enter the 401(k) Champion® Competition.

.Review your 401(k) plan and make sure you are on top of your payroll contributions.

.Review your 401(k) investment portfolio.

.Help your coworkers. Share your knowledge and experience and encourage their pursuit of their retirement goals.

.Nominate a coworker or mentor who you believe should apply for the 401(k) Champion® Award.

401(k) Plan Non-participants:

.Why wait? Enroll in your employer-sponsored 401(k) plan.

.Seek information from your employer about their 401(k) plan, including company matching and vesting schedule.

.Ask a coworker who is participating in his/her 401(k) plan about his/her experiences and insights.

.Find a mentor who can assist you in further understanding and utilizing your 401(k).

401(k) Plan Sponsors:

.Sponsor a special 401(k) Champion® Competition for your employees.

.Recognize employees who are leaders in 401(k) peer-to-peer education.

.Hold information sessions to educate employees on the benefits of 401(k) participation.

.Consider any further tools or programs your company may be able to provide to support employees' financial well-being (e.g. emergency savings assistance, financial wellness days, or employee discounts on financial products).

What are the important dates for the 401(k) Champion® Competition?

.Launch of the 401(k) Champion® Competition: Sunday, June 15, 2025 (National 401(k) Champion® Day)

.401(k) Champion® Application Deadline: Friday, August 8, 2025

.401(k) Champion® Finalists Notified: Friday, August 22, 2025

.401(k) Champion® Winners Announced: Friday, September 5, 2025 (National 401(k) Day®)



About Jackson, Grant and Julie Jason

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc., an independent fiduciary boutique founded by Julie Jason to serve high-net-worth families, sponsors the 401(k) Champion® Award on a pro bono basis as part of the firm's mission to promote financial literacy education for people of all financial means. For more information, visit

For more information about Ms. Jason, go to . There you will see references to Ms. Jason's books and columns, which have received recognition for excellence in financial literacy education (the EIFLE Award) and clarity in writing (the CLARION Award).

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to get involved, visit or contact Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. at (203) 322-1198 or info@401kChampion.

Dan van Rooyen

401(k) Champion®

+1 203-322-1198

Dan@401kchampion

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.