Sexual Violence Survivors And United Nations Partners Promote Economic Empowerment At Workshop

Abuk Buol is a survivor in every sense of the word.

The 39-year-old endured horrific sexual violence, brutality and was forced from her home in Bor during the civil war that ravaged South Sudan.

“I struggled to cope with what happened,” she says.“Every time I saw a man, I felt scared, and I experienced long-lasting psychological distress.”

Today, she personifies strength and resilience.

Reunited with her family back home, the mother of six, is working to secure justice for the horrors that she and so many others endured and to rebuild her life.

“In 2018, I received training from the United Nations in tailoring and local soap-making. This empowered me to make soap and sell it to restaurants. Eventually, I was able to support my family.”

Abuk was among 60 participants at workshop in Juba focused on building on an existing project that seeks to ensure the socio-economic empowerment of survivors of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

The project delivers survivor-centered services in Jonglei, Unity, Western Equatoria and Juba, including medical care, psychosocial support, legal aid, and livelihood assistance, through referrals to specialised Family Protection or One Stop Centers. Supported by UNFPA, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, and the International Trade Centre, it also supports survivors in speaking out and supporting others.

“The project has really helped survivors because, before we trained them how to be open, they could not really express their story in front of people, but now they are capable to talk about what happened to them and to advise others who have experienced sexual violence,” says Anna Reagan Tut from Rural Development Action Aid.

The objective of the workshop was to learn about the challenges in accessing services and reintegrating into society, share best practices, and strengthen coordination and partnerships. Most of all, it was to amplify the voices of the survivors.

“Their courage in seeking healing and justice is nothing short of inspiring,” says Sheila Keetharuth, Senior Women's Protection Advisor at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.“Each survivor's story is a testament of their unyielding spirit and the importance of standing together against sexual violence in conflict.”

The workshop also provided an opportunity for partners to discuss the steps taken to prevent and respond to persistent sexual violence as well as to explore new measures.

“As we know, conflict-related sexual violence is pervasive and is underreported in South Sudan,” says Esther Ikere Eluzai, Undersecretary Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.“A lot of effort has been made to address this problem within communities and society more generally. But challenges remain, and I this project has been at the center of this response.”

The workshop aims to improve future projects and secure new commitments from national and international stakeholders to sustain support for CRSV survivors, as well as to encourage policy reform in South Sudan.

