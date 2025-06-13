Arbonne Unveils Innovative Plant-Powered Hair Care Collection Fueled By Scalp Science And Clinical Results



Restorative Shampoo

Replenishing Conditioner

Scalp Elixir

Nourishing Hair Oil Bond Building Mask

Powered by purposeful, performance-driven ingredients-like Green Coffee Oil, Pea Peptide, Snow Mushroom, Argan, Avocado, and Squalane-each product is designed to support scalp and hair health while delivering visible results. All formulas are dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted without over 2,000 ingredients Arbonne chooses not to include in its product development process.

"This collection reflects a forward-thinking approach to hair wellness," said Lori Burgher, Chief Marketing Officer at Arbonne. "By focusing on the health of the scalp, supported by carefully selected botanical and science-based ingredients, we're helping people achieve stronger, more resilient hair over time."

Scalp Elixir: A Targeted Approach to Scalp Wellness

At the forefront of the collection is the Scalp Elixir, a targeted scalp treatment designed to support scalp homeostasis and help reduce visible buildup. Its advanced formulation reflects Arbonne's approach to creating purposeful products that are both effective and grounded in scientific study.

Scalp Elixir Performance Highlights After 4 Weeks:



96% of participants reported improvement in scalp buildup*

58% average visible reduction in scalp buildup based on clinical grading**

60% average visible improvement in the appearance of the scalp surface**

16% average visible improvement in hair density and volume*** 85% of users observed visible results within 4 weeks

*Based on perception results of 33 participants using 1–2 droppers of HairCare Scalp Elixir across the scalp twice daily for 4 weeks.

**Average based on clinical grading of 31 participants using 1–2 droppers across the scalp twice daily for 4 weeks.

***Average based on clinical grading of 28 participants using 1–2 droppers across the scalp twice daily for 4 weeks.

This performance data underscores Arbonne's investment in formulas that are rigorously tested, intentionally developed, and designed to support overall scalp wellness and healthier-looking hair.

Rooted in Science. Guided by Standards.

Arbonne's HairCare Collection is now available through Arbonne Independent Consultants and at arbonne . Each product reflects Arbonne's guiding principles: using plant-powered ingredients, prioritizing ingredient transparency, and delivering real performance validated through testing.

About Arbonne

Arbonne is a B Corporation® Certified global health and wellness company that believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health, and wellbeing. Since 1980, Arbonne has combined the best of nature and science to create high-performing products backed by rigorous standards and a passionate community.

SOURCE Arbonne International, LLC