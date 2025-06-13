50 Years After Fall Of Saigon, Brian Thuan Luu Shares Epic Escape And Story Of Resilience In Flashlight In The Ocean

Cover art for Flashlight in the Ocean

Author of Flashight in the Ocean - Brian Thuan Luu

Luu's Memoir Chronicles Harrowing Solo Journey from war-torn Vietnam to freedom in America at the age of 13.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NASHVILLE, TN – From the depths of uncertainty to a life built on perseverance and hope, Brian Thuan Luu 's debut memoir, Flashlight in the Ocean, illuminates his extraordinary journey of survival, courage, and triumph. Released in the 50th anniversary year of the Fall of Saigon, the book recounts Brian's experience as a young refugee who fled post-war Vietnam , overcame insurmountable odds, and ultimately built a successful life in America.Born to a traditional Chinese family in Vinh Long, Vietnam, Brian's early years were marked by both love and hardship. At just 13, in the chaotic aftermath of Saigon's fall, he made the life-altering decision to escape Vietnam alone. His journey was perilous-stranded on a coral reef for ten days, waiting for the tide to rise, his fate changed under a full moon as he finally reached safety. Reunited with siblings at a refugee camp in the Philippines, Brian's future remained uncertain-until a Jewish synagogue in Long Island, New York, sponsored his resettlement, offering him a fresh start.Flashlight in the Ocean is a gripping account of Brian's escape at 13, a decade-spanning journey through loss, resilience, and transformation. From surviving days without food or water to building a new life as a financial entrepreneur and entertainer, Brian's story is a vivid portrait of human determination, faith, and the power of second chances.The book is published by Traitmarker Media, led by Robbie Grayson, who said,“In a world where the word 'refugee' is often reduced to media soundbites, Flashlight in the Ocean reminds us that behind every crossing is a name, a face, and a story worth telling. Brian's journey-fleeing Saigon alone at thirteen, stranded on a reef, clutching a flashlight gifted by his brother-is both deeply personal and universally human. It's a book for anyone who has ever felt displaced, for educators teaching resilience, and for every reader who needs to believe that one act of love or bravery can change a life.”Brian adds:“Flashlight in the Ocean is not just my story. It's a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is light-if you keep looking for it.”The New York Trend calls the book,“Simply epic.”About the AuthorBrian Thuan Luu was born in Vinh Long, Vietnam, and immigrated to the U.S. after a daring solo escape at age 13. He is the founder of Brian Luu's Corp. and a partner with World Financial Group, where he and his wife, Jennifer, help families achieve financial independence. Brian lives on Long Island and continues to inspire others through speaking, storytelling, and music.Media inquiries -Robbie Grayson...

