Planet Nugg Reopens With 'Out-Of-This-World Weedkends' All Summer Long

Planet Nugg Cannabis Dispensary Superstore

Planet Nugg Dispensary Showroom

Cannabis Dispensary Superstore located in Farmingdale, NY

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Nugg , Long Island's fastest-growing cannabis dispensary-and proud winner of Best of Farmingdale for Outstanding Customer Service-is excited to announce its grand reopening on June 11 after a brief closure to upgrade operations, technology, security, and the overall customer experience.With a new loyalty rewards app, faster checkout, and a smoother shopping flow, Planet Nugg is back-and better than ever.“This wasn't just a tune-up-it was a full launch sequence,” said Dave Tubens, Founder of Planet Nugg.“Taking a small step back gave us the opportunity to leap forward and deliver the next level of service our customers truly deserve.”Kick Off Summer with Out-of-This-World WeedkendsTo celebrate the reopening and welcome the summer season, Planet Nugg is launching Weedkends-a summer-long series featuring:. In-store brand pop-ups. Exclusive weekend-only drops. Special in-store experiencesSee It. Smell It. Love It.Introducing the new Puffer Pods at Planet Nugg's upgraded Bud Bar. Customers can grab a pod, use the built-in magnifier to inspect the flower up close, and press the puff button for a fresh burst of terpene-rich aroma. It's the freshest, most interactive way to explore cannabis flower.Meet the BrandsEach week, Planet Nugg will host top legal cannabis brands in-store from across New York State. Shoppers will have the chance to learn about new products, ask questions, and connect with the people shaping the future of cannabis.About Planet NuggPlanet Nugg is Long Island's premier cannabis dispensary superstore, offering a curated selection of more than 1,700 premium products, an immersive shopping experience, and a welcoming space for education and community. With a focus on fun, service, and innovation, Planet Nugg is redefining what a dispensary can be-friendly, forward-thinking, and deeply rooted in culture.Media Contact

