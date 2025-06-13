THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF SAN FRANCISCO APPOINTS ERIC THUAU AS ITS NEXT HEAD OF SCHOOL

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive search, The International School of San Francisco is delighted to announce the appointment of Eric Thuau as its next Head of School, beginning his tenure on July 1, 2026. A student-centered, bilingual education champion, Eric brings over twenty-five years of head leadership experience in independent and international schools to the role.

Eric has built a distinguished career in education, serving as Head of School at four international schools in the United States and abroad. He currently leads the French American School of Puget Sound, where he has utilized his extensive operational and financial expertise, demonstrating a proven track record of increasing enrollment, enhancing fundraising efforts, and adapting to changing market conditions. Previously, he excelled as Head of School at the Austin International School, where he cultivated a strong culture of philanthropy, established valuable partnerships with educational institutions, and increased student enrollment to full capacity.

His global experience includes leading international schools in Turkey and Cape Verde, where he developed innovative trilingual educational programs and secured essential accreditations. Eric holds a Bachelor of Education from the University Institute of Education in Montigny-les-Metz, France, and has pursued various leadership and management certifications, including a recent program at the University of Laval in Canada.

In recognition of his contributions to education, Eric was honored with the title of Knight in the Order of the French Academic Palms by the French Ministry for National Education.

"This is an exciting time for our school," said Brian Keil, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Eric is a strategic, mission-driven leader ready to guide The International School of San Francisco into its next chapter."

"It is a tremendous honor to be named the next Head of School at The International School of San Francisco," said Eric. "I feel a profound sense of excitement and purpose as I look ahead. I am confident that International is a place where I will continue to grow, thrive, and contribute with heart and intention."

Current Head of School, Melinda Bihn, Ed.D., will complete her tenure in June 2026. "We are deeply grateful for Melinda's extraordinary and impactful leadership," said Brian. "Her final year will be one of continued momentum-advancing key initiatives already underway and ensuring a smooth, successful transition for Eric and the entire community."

The International School of San Francisco looks forward to welcoming Eric to the new role and to the exciting opportunities his leadership will bring to students, faculty, staff, and the broader school community.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF SAN FRANCISCO

Established in 1962, The International School of San Francisco is the largest secular independent school in San Francisco, located in the vibrant Hayes Valley neighborhood. It serves learners from PK2 to Grade 12 and is a multicultural, bilingual learning community where students learn to navigate the complexities of the world with confidence, empathy, and joy.

SOURCE The International School of San Francisco

