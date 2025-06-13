Voist Enterprises Announces New Milestone: 30,000 Students Enrolled In 'Print On Demand With Etsy For Passive Income' Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, MI, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly 30,000 students from over 180 countries and a stellar 4.7-star average rating, Patrick Gamaliel's Udemy course, Print on Demand with Etsy for Passive Income 2025, continues to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their creativity into profitable online businesses.









From mugs to shirts, totes to posters-design it, sell it, profit!

Designed for beginners and seasoned creators alike, this bestselling course provides a comprehensive guide to building an automated Etsy store using the innovative print-on-demand model. Students learn to harness the power of cutting-edge AI tools like ChatGPT and MidJourney to streamline the creation of visually captivating designs, all while mastering insider strategies for marketing, SEO, and scaling their stores for consistent passive income.

“The goal of this course is to make creating a passive income source both achievable and exciting for anyone with creative potential. Seeing students from around the globe succeed and grow makes this mission incredibly rewarding,” said Patrick Gamaliel, creator of the course and a highly experienced eCommerce entrepreneur.

The course curriculum goes beyond foundational knowledge, offering practical tools and step-by-step instructions that simplify the path to success on Etsy's thriving platform. Students also gain access to exclusive downloads and ongoing updates, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Complementing the course is Patrick's Amazon bestseller, Artist to Entrepreneur: Turn Your Hobby Into a Six-Figure Business , a book inspired by his expertise and insights from teaching. This guidebook provides a deeper exploration of turning artistic talents into profitable ventures and is a must-read for those striving to scale their creative pursuits.



Additionally, course participants can benefit from a wealth of free resources available at Arttuts.co . With downloadable infographics, cheat sheets, and mini-courses, the platform is a treasure trove of tools designed to support creatives at every stage of their entrepreneurial journeys.

Aspiring entrepreneurs eager to start their path to passive income can join the growing community by enrolling in Print on Demand with Etsy for Passive Income 2025 today. For more details, visit the course page at Udemy or explore additional resources at .



About Voist Enterprises LLC

Voist Enterprises LLC empowers artists worldwide to turn their craft into thriving businesses. With bestselling courses taken by over 54,000 students in 180+ countries, hit books on Amazon, and free resources at we equip creative entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed. Backed by a vibrant community of 100,000 Instagram followers and 50,000 YouTube subscribers, we're on a mission to make creativity profitable while fostering a fun, supportive, and inclusive space for all creators.

Press inquiries

Voist Enterprises LLC



Patrick Gamaliel

(315) 503-1361



A video accompanying this announcement is available at