Corner Bakery Cafe® Brings Fresh Flavors To Irvine With Grand Opening Of New Location

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will receive a branded Corner Bakery travel tumbler along with free coffee refills for a year, the perfect way to fuel busy mornings in this bustling city.

Opening-day guests will also have the chance to enter an exclusive raffle for their choice of Free Paninis for a Year or a Free Corner Classic Order for a future gathering. The raffle winner will be selected the next day and contacted by a member of the Corner Bakery Catering Team to select their prize.

Adding to the festivities, a live DJ will be spinning throughout the day, and guests can try their luck at the Spin the Wheel station for a chance to win free Corner Bakery coupons and prizes-making this a true community celebration.

"Irvine is an exciting, fast-growing market that aligns perfectly with the Corner Bakery experience-offering fresh, craveable menu items in a warm, welcoming atmosphere," said Erin Hasselgren, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "We are thrilled to open our doors and look forward to becoming a favorite neighborhood spot."

A great alternative to fast food fare, Corner Bakery Cafe offers guests an elevated café experience rooted in quality, comfort, and convenience. The Irvine opening marks a continuation of Corner Bakery's national investment in corporate café expansion. It joins recent openings at Union Station in Chicago and Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as well as the highly anticipated re-opening of the Accenture Tower location in Chicago. These strategic moves underscore the brand's commitment to growth and revitalization across key U.S. markets.

With its newest café in Irvine set to officially welcome guests, Corner Bakery Cafe continues to deliver on its promise of thoughtfully prepared food served in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere-an ideal destination for breakfast meetups, coffee breaks, working lunches, or catered events.

Following the grand opening, the Irvine Corner Bakery Cafe will operate seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe

*Pricing and availability vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guests' favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe or follow Corner Bakery CafeR on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

