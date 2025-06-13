SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Second Quarter Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will deliver an update on the Company's recent transaction, outlining the strategic implications and impact on operations. They will also provide insights into key developments and ongoing activities within the Company. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's second quarter financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at ... . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.