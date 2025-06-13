Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2025 Second Quarter Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast


2025-06-13 05:30:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or“the Company” (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2025 second quarter report before market open on June 25, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, will deliver an update on the Company's recent transaction, outlining the strategic implications and impact on operations. They will also provide insights into key developments and ongoing activities within the Company. Additionally, Peter Adamek, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a summary of NOVAGOLD's second quarter financial results.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at ... . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:
North American callers: 1-833-752-3655
International callers: 1-647-846-8520

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see to download or email ... .

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
...


MENAFN13062025004107003653ID1109672246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search