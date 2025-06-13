Atlético De Madrid Opens Casa Atleti In Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) European Football Club Unveils New Fan Experience in Los Angeles with Official Store, Fan Events, Watch Parties, and Player Appearances

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlético de Madrid, a premier European football club, is set to take the United States by storm this month with the opening of Casa Atleti, a one-of-a-kind space dedicated to Spain's legendary football club.

Located at 844 N La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, Casa Atleti offers fans and the community a place to come together and cheer on Atlético de Madrid during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM. Casa Atleti will feature a series of exhibitions, exclusive watch parties, appearances by team legends, and host fan events. Casa Atleti opens its doors on June 14, 2025, bringing the spirit, passion, and talent of Madrid's football club to American audiences.

Open to the public with free admission, Casa Atleti is an immersive environment that captures the energy of the football club and creates a welcoming space for fans and the community to celebrate together.

Highlights of events include:

.Casa Atleti Official Opening – Saturday, June 14, 2025

The doors open at Atlético de Madrid's Casa Atleti. Fans will have a rare opportunity to meet club legends, coaches, and other special guests.

.PSG GameDay at Casa Atleti – Sunday, June 15, 2025

Official watch party as Atlético de Madrid faces off against Paris Saint-Germain. Special guests are expected and fans are welcome to watch what should be an exciting game.

.Seattle Sounders GameDay – Friday, June 19, 2025

Official watch party for fans and the local community to cheer on Atlético de Madrid as the team takes on the Seattle Sounders.

.Red & White Party – Saturday, June 20, 2025

Fans are encouraged to dress in red and white to show their support of Atlético de Madrid and to celebrate Spain's popular football club. Attendees will be treated to a complimentary paella station.

.Botafogo GameDay – Monday, June 23, 2025

Special watch party as Atlético de Madrid faces off against Brazil's Botafogo. This closing day watch party will feature special guests.

“Atlético de Madrid is proud to bring our club's spirit directly to our U.S. fans in such an exciting and immersive way,” said Óscar Mayo, Chief Revenue and Operations Officer at Atlético de Madrid. "Casa Atleti is an invitation to our fans and the community to join us as we celebrate our culture and share the passion that makes our club unique.”

For more information about Casa Atleti and to view the full lineup of events, visit:



About Atlético de Madrid

Founded in 1903, Atlético de Madrid is one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in Spain and Europe. With more than 120 years of history, the club has built a strong identity based on passion, resilience, and a deep connection with its fans. Atlético has won 11 LaLiga titles, 10 Copa del Rey trophies, and 3 UEFA Europa League championships, among other major honors.

The team plays its home matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, a state-of-the-art stadium located in Madrid, and is known for its signature red and white stripes. Beyond football, Atlético de Madrid has expanded its international presence through academies, partnerships, and global activations, reinforcing its mission to inspire and connect with fans all over the world.

Shay Pantano

PMM

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.