The Berwyn Group Appoints Adam Wilson As General Manager Of Healthcare

Veteran Leader Brings Deep Industry Expertise to Advance Berwyn's Healthcare Strategy

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berwyn Group (Berwyn), the leader in death audit, locate services and population management, is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Wilson as General Manager of Healthcare. Wilson brings extensive healthcare industry experience that will further strengthen Berwyn's commitment to excellence and growth.

Berwyn offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading death audit and locate solutions that enable pension and health plan administrators to eliminate costly overpayments, maximize efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and connect policyholders, participants and beneficiaries to the funds they deserve. More than 2,000 corporate, union and government clients use Berwyn's flagship services, CertiDeath® and CertiCensus®.

Wilson joins Berwyn with a distinguished career that spans almost 17 years at UnitedHealthcare, where he held several leadership roles including Vice President of Workforce Planning, Chief of Staff to the COO, and Vice President of Medicare Part D products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the team," said John Bikus, President of Berwyn. "His strategy, proven leadership, and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow in the healthcare industry."

In his new role, Wilson will be responsible for leading Berwyn's strategic expansion into the healthcare market. He will be focusing on aligning Berwyn's solutions to the healthcare payer and provider business cycle needs while also extending the Berwyn reach to healthcare-related supporting partners, vendors, and industry trade groups.

"I'm eager to join an organization positioned for rapid growth through industry-leading capabilities," said Wilson. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Berwyn to deliver quick wins, strategic expansion into healthcare, and contribute to the company's continued success."

About The Berwyn Group

The Berwyn Group is the leader in population data management, offering the industry's most trusted and effective death audit and locate solutions, with an unmatched dedication to innovation, security, and generating outcomes. Acquired by Longevity Holdings in 2023, The Berwyn Group offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading solutions including CertiDeath® ParagonTM, CertiDeath®, CertiCensus®, CertiSearch® and BeneSearch®. Connecting leading-edge technology and data with best-in-class human ingenuity, Berwyn helps bridge the gap between pensions and their participants, insurance companies and their policyholders, third-party administrators and public entities with Medicaid recipients. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Karlene Gilmore

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE The Berwyn Group, Inc.

