The Berwyn Group Appoints Adam Wilson As General Manager Of Healthcare
Veteran Leader Brings Deep Industry Expertise to Advance Berwyn's Healthcare Strategy
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berwyn Group (Berwyn), the leader in death audit, locate services and population management, is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Wilson as General Manager of Healthcare. Wilson brings extensive healthcare industry experience that will further strengthen Berwyn's commitment to excellence and growth.
Berwyn offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading death audit and locate solutions that enable pension and health plan administrators to eliminate costly overpayments, maximize efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and connect policyholders, participants and beneficiaries to the funds they deserve. More than 2,000 corporate, union and government clients use Berwyn's flagship services, CertiDeath® and CertiCensus®.
Wilson joins Berwyn with a distinguished career that spans almost 17 years at UnitedHealthcare, where he held several leadership roles including Vice President of Workforce Planning, Chief of Staff to the COO, and Vice President of Medicare Part D products.
"We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the team," said John Bikus, President of Berwyn. "His strategy, proven leadership, and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow in the healthcare industry."
In his new role, Wilson will be responsible for leading Berwyn's strategic expansion into the healthcare market. He will be focusing on aligning Berwyn's solutions to the healthcare payer and provider business cycle needs while also extending the Berwyn reach to healthcare-related supporting partners, vendors, and industry trade groups.
"I'm eager to join an organization positioned for rapid growth through industry-leading capabilities," said Wilson. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Berwyn to deliver quick wins, strategic expansion into healthcare, and contribute to the company's continued success."
About The Berwyn Group
The Berwyn Group is the leader in population data management, offering the industry's most trusted and effective death audit and locate solutions, with an unmatched dedication to innovation, security, and generating outcomes. Acquired by Longevity Holdings in 2023, The Berwyn Group offers an end-to-end suite of industry-leading solutions including CertiDeath® ParagonTM, CertiDeath®, CertiCensus®, CertiSearch® and BeneSearch®. Connecting leading-edge technology and data with best-in-class human ingenuity, Berwyn helps bridge the gap between pensions and their participants, insurance companies and their policyholders, third-party administrators and public entities with Medicaid recipients. For more information, visit .
Media Contact
Karlene Gilmore
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE The Berwyn Group, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment