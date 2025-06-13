Natural Retreats Partners With Track Hospitality Software To Elevate Guest Experience And Operational Excellence

Luxury vacation rental leader implements enterprise property management system to enhance service delivery across iconic U.S. destinations

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Track, a leader in cloud-based hospitality software, today announced that Natural Retreats, whose collection of brands offers travelers a curated selection of 1,400 luxury vacation homes in 12 destinations has selected TrackPMS property management system as its new enterprise property management system, replacing its proprietary platform.

The transition to Track represents a significant advancement in Natural Retreats' commitment to providing distinctively personalized service to both guests and homeowners. The partnership enables Natural Retreats to leverage Track's engineering expertise alongside its internal development team, creating a powerful collaboration designed to accelerate innovation and streamline operational efficiency across its diverse portfolio of luxury properties.

"This partnership embodies our core purpose to inspire travel while delivering the exceptional service our guests and homeowners deserve," said Doug Burns, COO at Natural Retreats. "Track offers the scalability and engineering resources we need to enhance our distinctive approach to hospitality, ensuring we can continue providing world-class experiences across all our iconic destinations-from the Natural Retreats and 360 Blue brands to the super-luxe Alaya Collection and the affordable luxury of Callista."

Natural Retreats' collection offers management of a diverse portfolio of vacation homes, spanning some of the country's most sought-after destinations. With Track's robust integration network and proven scalability, the company can better meet the evolving needs of its teams and homeowners.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Natural Retreats to the Track family," said Boogie Wittenburg, CEO of Track Hospitality Software. "Their passion for delivering elevated guest and homeowner experiences fits perfectly with our mission. By combining their luxury expertise with the power of the Track platform, we're setting the stage for smarter operations, stronger performance, and unforgettable stays. Let's build something great together."

Full deployment of the new system will be completed in the coming months, with benefits extending across Natural Retreats' entire portfolio of luxury vacation homes and guest services.

About Natural Retreats

The Natural Retreats collection of brands offers travelers a curated selection of 1,400 luxury properties in 12 iconic destinations across the U.S.- from the luxury of Natural Retreats and 360 Blue to the super-luxe Alaya Collection to the affordable luxury embodied by Callista. Our purpose is to inspire travel. Our commitment is to provide distinctively personalized service to our homeowners and guests. We believe travel is fundamental to the well-being of the individual and essential to the greater good of society.

About Track Hospitality Software

Track is an enterprise-class property management software platform designed to make short-term rental operations faster, easier, and more integrated. A growing slate of native tools, along with more than 70 technology partners, make Track the most complete enterprise-class operations suite for property management teams.

