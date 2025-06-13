International African Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (IAEOGS) 2025 Set For August In Namibia Amid Record Investment Growth

The 4th Edition of International African Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (IAEOG) Namibia 2025

4th Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOG) Namibia 2025, Charity Golf Tournament

Attend the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS) Energy Concert

JOIN US AT IAEOGS 2025 WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA | AUGUST 4–10 2025 The International African Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (IAEOGS) returns for its 4th edition in Namibia

- Noah AjareLONDON, BEDFORD MK 402LJ, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INVEST IN AFRICA'S ENERGY, OIL & GAS SECTOR: A BILLION-DOLLAR OPPORTUNITY BECKONSJOIN GLOBAL LEADERS AT IAEOGS NAMIBIA 2025Attend the International African Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (IAEOGS) Namibia 2025Africa's energy, oil, and gas industry is experiencing unprecedented momentum and the time to invest is now.In 2024 alone, the African energy sector attracted over $120 billion in investments, with $75 billion directed toward oil and gas development. These record-breaking inflows reflect surging global demand, untapped reserves, and the steady rise of indigenous players reshaping the continent's energy narrative from within.Today, Africa stands as one of the last frontiers for large scale energy exploration and expansion. From new natural gas discoveries in Mozambique and Senegal to oil rich fields in Namibia and Nigeria, the region is drawing renewed global interest from financiers, supermajors, EPC contractors, and independent producers alike.Meanwhile, local companies are no longer spectators. Indigenous oil and gas firms now account for 35% of operational control across the continent up from just 20% ten years ago. This shift reflects not only improved technical capacity but also stronger regulatory backing for African-led development and ownership.WHY NOW?Africa is home to more than 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. These resources are increasingly vital as global markets seek diversified, stable, and lower-emission supply chains. Yet, paradoxically, over 600 million Africans still lack access to reliable electricity a gap that offers both a moral and economic imperative for accelerated investment.As countries build frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) projected to unlock a $3.4 trillion market energy infrastructure stands at the heart of Africa's economic future.JOIN US AT IAEOGS 2025 – WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA | AUGUST 4–10, 2025The International African Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (IAEOGS) returns for its 4th edition in Windhoek, Namibia bringing together over 2,500 global participants from more than 50 countries, including ministers, CEOs, investors, engineers, and industry disruptorsThis year's theme,“Getting It Right,” focuses on Africa's defining moment to accelerate energy access, localize value chains, and fast-track just and inclusive energy transitions.It would feature panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions, dinners, golf tournament, award presentations, tours and a host of others. The venue for Charity Golf Tournament; is the 18th Hole Championship Golf Course of the prestigious Windhoek Golf & Country ClubKEY HIGHLIGHTS OF IAEOGS 2025- $1 billion+ in investment deals projected during summit week- 500+ curated, pre-vetted B2B meetings for deal facilitation- 1,000+ exhibitors spanning oil, gas, renewables, hydrogen, storage, infrastructure, and finance- 8 high-impact thematic tracks, including:- Energy Transition Strategies- Local Content Development- Infrastructure & Grid Expansion- Climate Finance & ESG- Regulatory Reforms & Investment Protection- Gas Monetization & LNG- Downstream & Midstream Value Chains- Digitalization & Emerging Technologies- African Energy Excellence Awards honoring innovation, leadership, and sustainable development- Charity Golf Tournament supporting youth entrepreneurship and technical educationCONFIRMED SPONSORSAmong the notable sponsors is Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field (OML-11) in Nigeria, a firm renowned for its dedication to local content and sustainable practices in Africa's oil and gas sector. Green Energy International's launch of Nigeria's first fully indigenous onshore crude export terminal at Otakikpo, with 360,000 barrels-per-day capacity, the facility is expected to unlock stranded reserves across 40 marginal fields in the Niger Delta region.Others are Oriental Oil and Gas Services Ltd, First Otakikpo Midstream Ltd, All Grace Energies Ltd and others.DON'T MISS OUTWhether you are a multinational, indigenous operator, fund manager, tech innovator, or policymaker IAEOGS 2025 is where Africa's energy future takes shape. Meet the decision-makers, secure bankable deals, and join the community powering the next energy revolution.SECURE YOUR PARTICIPATIONSponsorships, keynote speaking, exhibition space, and partnerships are now open but slots are limited.Visit:Contact: Sandra Chia +234 803 397 5746 | +44 7407 399 766Email: ... ...“Africa is not just rich in resources it is rich in possibilities. The time to act is now.”“The future belongs to those who prepare for it today. With a Population of over 1.5 Billion, Africa's energy destiny will not be written by chance-but by bold choices, shared vision, and unwavering action. Too often, we delay our dreams waiting for the perfect timing, the right tools, or a bigger platform. But the truth is - greatness begins in the ordinary. It is time to“Get it Right”, it is time to end Energy Poverty in Africa”- Noah Ajare CEO African Peace Magazine UKABOUT AFRICAN PEACE MAGAZINE UKAfrican Peace Magazine UK is a member of African Peace Organization, a respected Pan-African media organization with over 15 years of experience in promoting peace, sustainable development, governance, and prosperity across Africa and its diaspora. With leading platforms including African Peace Magazine, Television, Radio, and Awards, the group spotlights stories of excellence, innovation, and resilience. Headquartered in the UK and operational across Africa, the magazine serves as a vital bridge between policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and grassroots communities.AFRICA PEACE ORGANIZATIONWebsite:Email: ...Email: ...Email: ...Facebook:I.G:LinkedIn:Twitter:

Sandra Chia

African Peace Magazine UK

7407 399766

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

The African Peace Organization is set to organize the 4th Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOG) Namibia 2025 Register today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.