Bruno's Bounce House Expands Bounce House Rentals In Reston, VA

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bruno's Bounce House, a leading provider of inflatable party rentals in Northern Virginia, is proud to announce the expansion of its Bounce House Rentals in Reston, VA. Known for its commitment to safety, cleanliness, and exceptional service, Bruno's Bounce House is now extending its full line of bounce houses, inflatable slides, and party equipment to families, schools, and event organizers in the Reston area.

With over a decade of experience in the party rental industry, Bruno's Bounce House has built a solid reputation for providing high-quality inflatable rentals that make events unforgettable. From birthday celebrations and school fairs to church festivals and corporate functions, the company offers a diverse selection of bounce houses tailored to suit all types of events and age groups.

Bruno's Bounce House offers themed inflatables that include castles, superheroes, princesses, and more, making it easy for parents and event planners to find a design that fits the theme of their celebration. Each unit is crafted from commercial-grade vinyl, regularly inspected, and thoroughly sanitized before delivery. The company takes pride in delivering inflatables that are not only fun but also adhere to the highest safety standards in the industry.

“Expanding our service area into Reston allows us to bring our bounce house rentals to more families and organizations looking to create special, lasting memories,” said Gary Kwitkin, owner of Bruno's Bounce House.“We are passionate about providing entertainment that's safe, clean, and incredibly fun-and our team works hard to ensure each event runs smoothly from start to finish.”

The company's professional delivery team handles every aspect of setup and breakdown, ensuring that each bounce house is installed securely and ready for use well before the event begins. This full-service approach takes the stress off of hosts and allows them to focus on their guests.

In addition to bounce houses, Bruno's Bounce House also offers combo units that include slides, climbing walls, and basketball hoops for added entertainment value. The company's inventory also includes water slides, obstacle courses, interactive games, concession machines, and party accessories-making it a one-stop shop for party planning in Reston and surrounding areas.

With Reston's growing population and community-focused culture, Bruno's Bounce House sees this expansion as a natural fit. The company is equipped to accommodate everything from small private parties to large public events and has the experience to tailor its services to the needs of schools, homeowner associations, daycare centers, and corporate clients.

What sets Bruno's Bounce House apart is its unwavering focus on customer service. The company is known for clear communication, on-time delivery, and dependable support throughout the rental process. Clients receive guidance on the best rental choices for their venue, guest count, and age group, ensuring that the event is both safe and fun for everyone involved.

The website allows customers to browse the inventory, view pricing, check availability, and book online. The company's transparent pricing and detailed rental policies make the booking process simple and stress-free.

Founded by Gary Kwitkin, Bruno's Bounce House is a family-owned and operated business based in Northern Virginia. Since its inception, the company has grown into one of the region's most trusted names in inflatable party rentals. Serving Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and now Reston, VA, Bruno's Bounce House continues to bring joy to thousands of families, schools, and organizations each year through its fun, safe, and dependable rental services.

For more information on Bounce House Rentals in Reston, VA, or to make a reservation, visit .

